blitz for Scamacca and Montella calls El Shaarawy…

ROMA – Gianluca Scamacca and Stephan El Shaarawy, one perhaps incoming and the other perhaps outgoing. Certainly in the thoughts of Rome. The Giallorossi club is focusing strongly on the striker of West Ham, believing more and more that it could be a valid solution to replace the injured Abraham. Provided it’s a low-cost affair, or almost. The English centre-forward’s injury upset Roma’s plans which aimed to sell him (Aston Villa were on pole position) and then, with the proceeds, buy another center forward of level and functional to Mourinho’s game. Morata could have been a valid solution, now further away (but not definitively closed) due to the excessive costs of the operation. As Tiago Pinto has a blitz ready in London in the next few days (within the weekend) to meet West Ham managers and understand the feasibility of the Scamacca operation (which is also of interest to Milan): the request is to take the player on loan with the right to buy, an option that almost certainly will not satisfy the London club that wants to monetize to take back a figure close to 36 million plus bonuses spent a year ago to buy him from Sassuolo.

It will certainly not be a quick negotiation, also because Roma first need to sell by 30 June to obtain the 30 million imposed by the settlement agreement imposed by UEFA, but Pinto will try to carry it forward, also strong in the player’s will to return to trigory. Maybe with a loan with an obligation to buy conditional on the player’s objectives and access to the Champions League. In the meantime, Scamacca has already given the green light to the operation. He wants to go home, he wants to be coached by Mourinho and play in the club he supports and which he left in 2017 to try an adventure in the PSV youth team. The Roma will have to find an agreement on the player’s salary with David Manasseh, the CAA Stellar agent who looks after his interests, but above all needs to find a meeting point with West Ham to get the negotiation off the ground after the Pinto blitz (perhaps also useful for selling Ibañez in the Premier League). Meanwhile, Gianluca is spending his holidays in Sardinia with his family and friends: relaxation but also lots of muscle strengthening training after recovering from meniscus surgery which kept him away from the field for most of the season.

He’s in great shape though El Shaarawy, with a more than positive 2023. However, his future is still a question mark. He received a contract renewal offer from Roma, a two-year contract with lower figures than the current ones, but now Stephan is thinking carefully before giving his definitive yes. be clear, staying in Trigoria is his priority, but he also recently received a call from Vincenzo Montella who officially left Adana Demirspor yesterday and could marry Fenerbahce. Here, in that case the coach would like to have him in his new Turkish adventure and would receive an important contract in terms of duration and salary. Reflections – inevitable – in progress, his contract with Rome will officially expire on June 30th. Scamacca and El Shaarawy, two strikers linked by an uncertain future.







