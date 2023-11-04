Home » Blizzard announces its first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred
During BlizzconBlizzard announced today Vessel of Hatredthe first major expansion of Diablo IV arriving in late 2024. The expansion will introduce a campaign that continues the story begun in Diablo IVletting us discover the fate of the Prime Evil Mephisto and his demonic plans for Sanctuary.

Vessel of Hatred will introduce a new region: the lush jungles known as It’s a place. In addition to the new unknown region, the expansion will also add new ways to play with a new class never seen before in the Diablo universe.

While waiting for further details, which will not arrive before next summer, we leave you with the announcement trailer of the expansion.

