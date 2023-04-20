Blizzard announces one last Beta from May 12 to 14

Have you enjoyed the Beta of e Diablo IV Would you like one more chance to try the game before the launch of the June 6th? If the answer is yes, then Blizzard has good news for you: the studio today announced one last period of Beta titled Server Slamwhich will take place from 12 to 14 May and will make us available an updated build of the title.

Here are all the official details on the new Beta period: