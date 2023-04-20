Blizzard announces one last Beta from May 12 to 14

Have you enjoyed the Beta of e Diablo IV Would you like one more chance to try the game before the launch of the June 6th? If the answer is yes, then Blizzard has good news for you: the studio today announced one last period of Beta titled Server Slamwhich will take place from 12 to 14 May and will make us available an updated build of the title.
Here are all the official details on the new Beta period:
This is the last chance to try Diablo IV before launch. Explore all five classes, discover your favorite builds, join forces against a World Boss, and earn rewards, like an additional chance at the Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic and Ashava’s new Crymountain Trophy. All this and much more awaits you at a new build where we’ve integrated learnings and player feedback from the recent Diablo IV Open Beta, including adjustments that will make the Server Slam more representative of what players will experience at launch. With a new beginning for everyoneyou can grow your power up to level 20 and find out what horrors await you in the Sanctuary. Progress will be erased before launch, so discover your favorite ways to kill during Server Slam.
During the Server Slam it is possible to explore the early stages of Diablo IV, venturing into the Prologue and the first act. The entire first zone – Fractured Peaks – will be at your disposal, full of dungeons, strongholds, quests and events to discover. Play solo or in groups of up to 4 with cross-play, cross-progression and couch co-op on consoles. Traverse the rugged landscape and slay demons with brutal force, earning bonus XP when battling friends nearby.
A fearsome enemy awaits you in Server Slam and you will have to join forces to defeat him. The boss mondiale, Ashavawill appear for the first time Saturday 13 May at 6.00pm (Italian time). He will then appear every three hours to give you the opportunity to kill this gigantic World Boss and earn your loot.