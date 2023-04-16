Blizzard discusses changes after feedback from Beta

The Closed and Open Beta Diablo IV they were not only intended to test the response of the game’s servers, but also to receive feedback from players so as to be able to apply changes and adjustments before the game’s launch, expected on June 6th. And Blizzard has now shared all the changes that will be implemented after receiving the feedback.

Here is the list of all the news: enjoy reading!

SHIPMENTS

Shipping structure

One of the most common feedback we’ve received is that players have felt that they have to go back too often on certain Expeditions. We have optimized various shipments in all areas to minimize the need to go back. Here is a list of expeditions, specifically the Shattered Peaks, that have received updates to their structure:

Caldera gate

Desecrated Catacomb

Abandoned shed

Forbidden City

End of Frost

Immortal Emanation

Caserma of the Core Dragan

Torn Forest

Frostscar Cave

Note from the development team: The main goal of the design changes was to reduce the frequency of certain circumstances that lead to having to go back, taking away part of the gameplay experience. For example, previously it was necessary to access side rooms to interact with structure objectives, leading you to then have to go back along the same path. Now, many facility objectives have been repositioned along main dungeon routes, making it easier for you to reach and interact with them, as well as allowing you to explore the dungeon after defeating them.

Shipping events

Expedition gameplay

To reduce the need to backtrack, there will now be a fair amount of minor monsters chasing you throughout your expedition to help you complete the kill all monsters objective.

By collecting Animus, the player character and nearby allies:

Animus Depot channeling time reduced from 3 to 0 seconds.

The time to rescue has been reduced from 3 to 1.5 seconds.

All rescue targets now drop a Potion of Healing upon completion.

While carrying the Ancient Statue, Bloodstone, Mechanical Box, or Stone Artifact, you gain a bonus to Inertia that grants you and your allies 25% Movement Speed.

The channeling time of Pedestals has been reduced from 2 to 0 seconds.

Returning a portable item to its pedestal now fully restores Health, resources, Healing Potions, and cooldowns for all nearby male and female players.

All doors now generate a signal on the minimap when opened.

All structure objectives in dungeons now have combat mechanics to deal with.

Note from the development team: While Expeditions offer a wide variety of objectives to complete, community feedback has indicated that completing them was boring. We hope that providing bonuses, such as increased mobility when carrying certain objective items, will make the completion experience smoother and more varied. This change is just a starting point, we plan to extend this line of thinking to other aspects in a future update as well.

CLASSI

General

Effects such as stunning and freezing can be inflicted on elite monsters for twice as long before they become unstoppable.

The classes have been overhauled so that all have access to enough debilitating abilities.

Many legendary powers have been updated in terms of effectiveness.

Barbaro

The Barbarian class now has 10% passive damage reduction. The damage reduction effects of some passive skills in the Skill Tree have been reduced to compensate.

The Whirlwind ability now deals more damage and consumes more fury.

The Double Strike Enhancement now refunds its full fury cost when used on stunned or grounded targets.

Druid

Companion skills now deal significantly more damage.

All Ultimate abilities have a lower cooldown.

The Scratch and Chopping skills have been improved in terms of usability.

Using a non-shapeshifting ability will revert the druid to human form.

Necromancer

Summoned minions will now die more often, requiring you to harvest corpses more often.

Many bonuses to the characteristics of the Book of the Dead have been increased.

Corpse Blast damage has been reduced.

The brightness of Skeletal Warriors and Skeletal Mages has been reduced.

Cutthroat

The bonuses of all Subterfuge skills have been increased.

The bonuses of several passive skills have been increased.

All infusion skills have a longer cooldown.

Enchanter

Lightning Bolt’s damage has been increased and the mana cost has been reduced.

Reduced the damage of Chain Lightning and reduced its effectiveness against bosses.

Reduced the cooldown of the Enchant bonus of the Incinerate skill.

Walls of Fire now spawn under enemies more frequently using the Enchantment bonus.

Increased the hit chance of the Enchant bonus of the Meteor skill.

Note from the development team: every time we introduce changes to the classes, we do it with the idea of ​​making both themselves and their abilities more powerful and impactful; that’s exactly what all the feedback is for. Some male and female players noticed that certain skills were too powerful. One of the goals of skills is to make them interesting to use and interactive in terms of combat and combinability with equipment. We have made some changes in this direction, for example with the minions of the Necromancer. We’ve changed them to be more vulnerable in combat, which will make raising the dead a more active component of the Necromancer playstyle.

The release version is but the first step on a class balancing journey, you can look forward to further iteration updates on this core Diablo IV.

IU

Fixed an issue where the built-in screen reader was not reading assigned commands, game option details, and other HUD text.

Fixed an issue where actions could not be assigned to the mouse wheel.

Fixed an issue where dodging could not be assigned to the controller’s right analog stick.

Chat is now shown on the left side of the screen using the centered action bar configuration.

A character’s stats are now shown by default when clicking on the materials and stats button of your Inventory.

Movement and interaction can now be assigned to one command while the primary attack is assigned to another command.

The Sans Serif font has been replaced by a new Serif font.

DATING

Fixed various issues where some bosses, like the Butcher, would become inert.

The Butcher’s difficulty has been recalibrated and will offer a greater challenge at World Tiers III and IV.

Bosses like T’chort, Malnok, Vhenard, and more have been redesigned to account for their melee difficulty, leading to changes to attacks and combat mechanics.

Fixed a bug where Vampire Brutes with the Umbral Charm modifier would chain Impale.

CELLARS

Increased the likelihood of an Expedition Event occurring in Cellars.

Cellars now consistently feature a chest upon completion.

Fixed an issue where cellars were marked as completed early.

Fixed an issue where the secured elite monster was not present in the cellar.

GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS