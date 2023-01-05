

Blizzard in North America, warm as spring in Europe



Severe weather warnings are still in place for many parts of the U.S. with more snow on the way, while parts of Europe have seen record-breaking warm weather in January.

A massive winter storm has battered swathes of the United States and Canada, killing at least 60 people and leaving millions without power. Estimated to be more than 3,000 kilometers wide, the storm, dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” began sweeping across North America on December 23, 2022.

In Buffalo, New York, USA, more than 120 centimeters of snow fell in 72 hours, while the temperature in Montana dropped to minus 39 degrees Celsius. The travel plans of millions of people have been disrupted, thousands of flights have been canceled and major roads have been clogged with snow and abandoned vehicles.

The storm is caused by an arctic wind known as a polar vortex. Some scientists suspect that human-caused climate change may be exacerbating the instability of the polar climate system.

The Arctic is one of the fastest-warming regions on Earth, narrowing the temperature gap between cold air in the Arctic and warm air in the south. But that could disrupt the flow of the polar vortex, destabilizing a high-air flow known as the polar jet, causing it to push warmer air toward the North Pole while pushing colder air from the North Pole south.

The National Weather Service has warned that the Great Lakes region will be hit by heavy snow, freezing rain and severe thunderstorms starting January 3, 2023, with blizzards and gusty winds “causing roads in Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota to be blocked.” Snow covered and reduced visibility made travel difficult or even impossible.”

Meanwhile, California has seen torrential rain and snow in the first few days of 2023, leading to flash floods and rockslides. It’s just the first of several storms to hit the state in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

While North America battled freezing rain and snow, Europe was greeted with record warm weather. Belarus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Poland all set records for the warmest January ever recorded on Jan. 1, 2023, according to Maximiliano Herrera, an independent climatologist who tracks extreme temperatures.

In Poland, on the first day of the new year, the temperature in Korbelow and other places reached 19 degrees Celsius, much higher than the average temperature in January by 1 degree Celsius. The highest temperature in South Moravia, Czech Republic reached 19.6 degrees Celsius.

In 2022, Europe will experience its hottest summer ever. And this year was the hottest on record in the UK.

The Met Office has warned that 2023 could be one of the hottest years on record for the planet, with average global temperatures forecast to be 1.08 to 1.32C above pre-industrial levels.

Copyright statement: For all works on this website marked “Source: China Science Journal, Science Net, Science News Magazine”, the website reprints, please indicate the source and author at the top of the text, and no substantial changes to the content are allowed; WeChat public No., Toutiao and other new media platforms, please contact for authorization for reprinting. E-mail: [email protected]