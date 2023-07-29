Bloc divisions are emerging in the world, globalism is changing Info

The coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine have significantly changed the world, the consequences are yet to be seen, and three powers stand out as leaders in the emergence of a new world order, i.e. in the emergence of a new “bloc” division of the world.

In the previous three years, from the coronavirus pandemic to the war in Ukraine, there was a change in the balance of world powers. Political analysts claim that today’s globalism as we know it is disappearing and that some kind of new “block” division is emerging.

According to experts, The European Union, the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China stand out as the three leading players on the world stage. They manage the processes, and the world reacts to them, while the final result of the reforms is unknown.

Economy in the United States of America

Considering the series of world crises, the situation in the United States is good. It is far from ideal, but it is considered normal. In April, May and June, the United States achieved GDP growth of 2.4 percent on an annual basis, by 0.4 percentage points more than in the first three months of this year. Real personal disposable income, adjusted for taxes and inflation, increased by as much as 8.5 percent in the first three months of this year, and by 2.5 percent in the following.

Citizens’ consumption is growing month by month. The total number of employees is increasing, and the unemployment rate is 3.6 percent. Average hourly wages for workers are rising, to $33.58 now. From the end of 2021, investments in the construction of production facilities are growing at an unprecedented rate, even when adjusted for the increase in the price of construction materials.

The given data in itself is nothing special, but when put in the context of time, it becomes surprising. Not so long ago, at the beginning of this year, media polls of investors and stockbrokers from Wall Street showed a very pessimistic mood and most expected a recession.

The fight against inflation in America

The fight against inflation is considered successful despite everything. It dropped by three percent according to data for June this year. This happened due to the drop in energy prices. The success is half-hearted, mostly achieved on the basis of rising interest rates and the current average interest rate on a 30-year home loan is around seven percent.

China took its foot off the gas

China‘s once fantastic economic growth has weakened. At the level of 2022, GDP growth was 3 percent, which is devastating for a country that not so long ago grew at two-year rates. Currently, by the end of this year, it is predicted that the GDP will grow between 5 and 6 percent, but such were the forecasts for last year as well.

In June, exports fell by as much as 12.3 percent compared to the same month in 2022, and imports by 6.8 percent.. This is a strong signal of weakening foreign and domestic demand. Youth unemployment is 21.3 percent, and before the pandemic it was around 10 percent.

One of the problems this caused was a mismatch between the type of jobs offered in the market and formal education. Young Chinese are getting more and more educated and are looking for better paying jobs with a certain prestige, of which there are not enough in China. The growth in the number of highly skilled jobs does not follow the growth in higher education.

The real estate crisis, which filled the front pages of the world media last year, is not over yet. Despite large government incentives, real estate companies are still over-indebted, sales of new properties have slowed. Evergrande, China‘s most famous failed real estate giant, only recently released financial statements for 2021 and 2022 that showed a loss of $81 billion for those two years.

Globalization is changing, new “block divisions” are emerging?

After a decade of development of global globalization, it seems that different blocs are being created in the world. This does not mark the end of the globalization process, but a change in its appearance. Multilateral globalization is weakening, while bilateral globalization is developing.

This means that world trade, political and diplomatic rules are determined less and less by international supranational institutions, and more and more by states or groups of states themselves.. In the trade war between China and the United States over the production and trade of microchips, there is little or no question about the opinion of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

China recently filed a WTO complaint in December 2022 for violating US free trade rules, but it is unlikely that the US would lift restrictions on exports of microchips and their manufacturing technology even if the WTO asked for it. Allies of the United States of America, such as the countries of the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and others, have joined together to limit the import of microchips into China and make it difficult for it to develop this industry.. On the other hand, China is openly increasing trade with Russia, exporting products that the country can no longer buy from the EU and importing oil and gas that Russia cannot sell to the European Union.

Tensions between the United States of America – the European Union – China

Subsidies are the subject of dispute between America and Europe. The United States of America is accused of subsidizing its industry under the pretext of “green technologies”, thus putting companies that produce and export from the European Union at a disadvantage.

The connection between the economies of the two powers is great. In 2022, the European Union exported to the United States products worth 500 billion euros, and imported 359 billion euros. They mainly invest in each other, so the United States‘ investment in the European Union is four times greater than in East Asia, South Asia and Australia combined. Investments from the European Union in the United States are even ten times higher than investments in China and India.

In spite of all the mentioned problems, world trade is growing in value, but also in tonnage. This is a major feature of globalization and the trend is unlikely to change. But that trade will be increasingly regulated, will increasingly be negotiated bilaterally between states instead of multilaterally at the global level, and increasingly used as a negotiating tool/weapon in diplomatic matters.

Considering that they have large reserves of raw materials, the United States and China are in a much better situation in this respect. The US did not even exploit domestic raw materials because it was cheaper to buy from China and South America. But to meet the goal of self-sufficiency in the production of microchips and other key products, it is increasingly developing mining and other industries related to raw materials.

The EU is in an unenviable situation even though it has a wide network of free trade agreements, or they are in the process of negotiations. But in the past, interest groups have often blocked such agreements, as is the case with Canada, but also with the United States of America itself (TTIP). Such agreements are more necessary for the European Union because it is much more dependent on the import of raw materials than the United States of America and China.

