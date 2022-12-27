The programs were different. Despite the suitcases of cash at home, the expensive gifts, the luxury watches, a house to buy by the sea in Sicily, the family Panzeri he had not considered the possibility of spending this New Year’s Eve in prison. On the calendar – after the trip to Doha in the autumn at the expense of the Qatari government, according to what emerges from the survey – there were eight days at the Mamounia, one of the most beautiful hotels in the world, in Marrakech.