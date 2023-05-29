Home » Blockade of the highway due to events in Kosovo Info
Blockade of the highway due to events in Kosovo Info

Blockade of the highway due to events in Kosovo Info

The highway through Belgrade near Autokomanda tonight after 20:00 is blocked for traffic in the direction of Zagreb, as a sign of protest about the events in Kosovo and Metohija.

Source: MOJ_BEOGRAD/INSTAGRAM/SCREENSHOT

Videos and photos of the gathering of young people at Autokomanda, as well as calls to protest, were published on social networks.

A little before 9:30 p.m., they blocked the highway in both directions, and until then only the lane leading to Zagreb was closed for traffic.

Citizens, mostly young people, wear Serbian tricolors, but also flags with the territory of Kosovo and Metohija painted in the national colors of Serbia, with the words “No Surrender” written on it.

They shout “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” and sing “Oj Kosovo Kosovo”.


….
Source: YouTube

In Zvečan today, there was a skirmish between members of KFOR and Serbs, who were peacefully protesting the occupation of municipal premises by Pristina representatives.

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said this evening in an extraordinary address to the public that the prime minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Aljbin Kurti, wants to cause an upheaval in the region, as well as that Kurti is the only one to blame for the events in Kosovo.

(Euronews)

