Blocking ads on Youtube | MobIT

YouTube is testing a feature that will allow people who block ads to watch just three videos.

Many of us have been blocking YouTube ads for years, and we doubt that anyone knows that this way we prevent the platform from making money on us. After the introduction of the YouTube Premium subscription, it was only a matter of time before the company decided to stand in the way, and now it has taken the first step.

Although the platform has not announced anything, there are reports from different parts of the world that YouTube has introduced measures to force people to watch the advertisements that are served to them. According to a picture posted by a Reddit user, YouTube now blocks ad blockers by limiting them to just three videos.

In the warning that appeared, it is written that the user is required to disable the blocking of advertisements on this platform or to turn off the blocker completely. YouTube reminds that ads allow this platform to remain free for billions of users, and if the user does not want to watch ads, he can always pay for a YouTube Premium subscription.

Fortunately, this warning is still not widespread, but only reaches a small number of users. After a request for comment, YouTube told the BleepingComputer site that it was in question “a small global experiment that invites viewers to allow ads or try YouTube Premium”.



It is not known whether this one will “little experiment” grow into something more, but it is clear that a way to stop ad blocking on the popular platform is being sought. Let’s remind you, YouTube is also in Maye tested the blocker banand it’s in April YouTube Vanced stopped workingto many users. It remains to be seen when the company will officially slam its fist on the table.

