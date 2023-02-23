Home World Blockparty Arganzuela closes poster with Toundra at the head
Blockparty Arganzuela closes poster with Toundra at the head

Blockparty Arganzuela closes poster with Toundra at the head

The Madrid festival Blockparty Arganzuela 2023 has announced the closure of the cartel. Tundra, L.A. Witch y Acid Dad add up to Bad Nerves, CIVIC y Miranda And The Beat to complete the artistic proposal.

Blockparty Arganzuela 2023 will be held on next June 3 at the Multipurpose Black Explanade of Madrid Río, with a full day of live music. The promotional quota for departure sold out in 24 hours confirms the good reception of this new edition of the Madrid party. Tickets to see live at Bad Nerves, CIVIC, Miranda And The Beat, Toundra, L.A. Witch y Acid Dad are already on sale through this same link.

The lineup demonstrates, once again, the commitment to forceful rock and punk, which will be accompanied by food and drink stalls and DJs. The six bands presented by the promoter Heart Of Gold they will delight any fan of power-pop, punk, rock… and energetic live shows.

