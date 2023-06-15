Home » “Blóðberg”, the new single from Sigur Rós with ‘Kjarri’
“Blóðberg”, the new single from Sigur Rós with ‘Kjarri’

First of all, let’s remember that Sigur Rós will be performing at the Barcelona festival Crossroads on July 7thso you shouldn’t miss them on stage, as their performances are known to be intense and magical at the same time.

Secondly, it is fantastic that we can listen to a new piece by Sigur Rós with the multi-instrumentalist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson back in the group, after he left them years ago, leaving the group in a kind of creative limbo that has been leading them to various projects far from the main core of their career. Until now.

The song combines the usual landscaping of Sigur Rós, the least rocky, with some fantastic string arrangements. And it is that those of Jónsi have recorded the song with the London Contemporary Orchestradirected by Robert Ames. The production is the work of the band together with Paul Corley. Accompanying this practically ten minute long song, the band has released the video clip of the song, directed by Johan Renck.

