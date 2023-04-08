Home World Blondi threatened for stealing pictures on Onlyfans | Fun
Suzana Perović Blondi threatened to sue those who want to steal her provocative photos.

Source: Instagram/blondi_zvezda_rijalitija

However, he changed his mind, and Blondi has been making money for some time from the nude photos he posts on an adult site with several thousand subscribers. Now she is in trouble, because as she says some people want to steal her material. Due to the possibility of her photos being stolen and shared without permission, Blondi has warned anyone who intends to do this that they will be prosecuted.

“Any downloading of images without permission will be prosecuted. It’s a criminal offense because this is a company. Taxes are paid. If you use something without permission, it’s understood to be theft. So that you don’t get into such a predicament. You’re just kidding. I’m not like that man, I always like to say – I don’t like to destroy a man, thank you!”, she said.

(WORLD/ Republic)

