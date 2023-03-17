Home World Bloober Team shows us 11 minutes of Layers of Fear
Bloober Team shows us 11 minutes of Layers of Fear

Polish team Bloober Team today released an 11-minute video of the horror game Layers of Fearshowing us the mechanics of the game and introducing the new character of the Writer, whose story is the glue between the three games in the series.

The video also introduces the new gameplay mechanic of the Flashlightwhich will prove useful to face the fears that lurk in the story of the game.

We leave you with the movie, reminding you that Layers of Fear is expected for the month of June.

