[Look at China News, January 6, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Muzi Li) Recently,China Mainlandaffected by COVID-19Epidemic infectionAffected by the sharp increase in donors, the number of blood donors has decreased sharply in many placesblood bankUrgent. According to reports on the Internet, some people in mainland China said,donate bloodwhen isgratuitousyes, whenbe usedAt that time, they had to pay a high price, “Quagua kept asking for money”, and now people don’t want to donate blood but are forced to donate. “They want to study you, and they can study your bone marrow!”

Mainland woman: When donating blood for free, she is charged a sky-high price

On January 5, “yu (Tokyo Stars)” released a video saying, “Why are there fewer and fewer people donating blood for free? When your family needs blood, you must buy it at a high price, or your family members donate blood for free. If you can’t, there will be no blood (you It didn’t work if I offered it before) These grandchildren are really bad!”

In the video, a mainlandgirlsHe said that now the streets are calling for blood donations, and people kept donating. “Why are fewer and fewer people donating now?” Now “the donations are free, and the recipients are all paid.” The woman said angrily, “Why don’t you give it when you donate it? I’ll tell you when it’s really useful. Guagua keeps asking for money, and everything you want is out of the way!” Specialize in how to do it with you two!”

The woman said that there was an old lady suffering from aplastic anemia who urgently needed blood transfusions, because no one would donate them now, so the immediate relatives were asked to exchange one plus one equivalent value, “If you want (blood transfusion), you donate it, if you don’t donate it, you donate it.” I can’t lose!” The woman said angrily, and the damage tactics of these people are “Specialized in how to deal with you, don’t you rectify (offer)? I will force you to rectify (offer) and say so grandly!” “They want to I want to study you, I tell you that I can study it into the cracks of your bones, and into your bone marrow!”

The woman said that it is understandable that the blood bank charges a storage fee, because ordinary people can afford it, “You said that you would have to pay a sky-high price!” The woman also said that this old lady urgently needs 800cc of blood, “equivalent exchange Went to 3 people” offered 400cc, this old lady still can’t walk now. The woman also questioned, especially in this epidemic, shouting, “It is estimated that it is just a big cold. Have you ever seen a big cold like this? Have you ever seen a big cold that gave a child a fever? What kind of damage are you guys really doing?” !” “If you change the name, it won’t be called Xinguan!”

Why are fewer and fewer people donating blood without compensation? When your family needs blood, you must buy it at a high price, or your family members donate blood for free. (two)

Blood banks in many places in China are in emergency, officials relax blood donations for infected patients

According to a recent report by the Central News Agency, affected by the colder weather and the increase in COVID-19 cases in China, the number of blood donations has dropped significantly, and blood banks in many places are in a hurry, endangering rescue work.In this regard, the relevant authorities have revised the guidelines a few days ago to relax the restriction that non-severe nucleic acid positive patients can wait 7 daysdonate blood. Health commissions or blood centers in Guangzhou, Guangdong, Shenzhen, Kaifeng, Henan, Jiangsu, Kunming, Yunnan, Changchun, Jilin, Baoji, Shaanxi, Jiaxing, Zhejiang, Handan, Hebei and other places have recently issued blood donation proposals.

According to the Kunming Blood Center in Yunnan, an average of 500 people in Kunming need to donate blood every day to basically meet the clinical demand for blood. Affected by the current epidemic, the number of voluntary blood donations on the streets has dropped sharply, and group blood donation activities have also been forced to stagnate. The average number of blood donations is less than a hundred per day, which has endangered the rescue of pregnant women and critically ill patients. The Jiangsu Provincial Blood Center official Weibo also stated that the blood inventory has fallen below the minimum inventory warning line.

On December 17, 2022, the General Office of the National Health and Medical Commission of China and the Health Bureau of the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission jointly issued the “Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of New Coronavirus Infection in Blood Stations (Second Edition)”. Compared with the 2021 version, the main The following content has been revised: according to the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the content about the suspension of blood donation for close contacts, secondary close contacts, and persons with a history of living in medium- and high-risk areas has been deleted.

At the same time, people infected with COVID-19 (except for severe and critical cases) can donate blood 7 days after the last positive result of nucleic acid test or antigen test. People with severe or critical infection can donate blood after 6 months of recovery. The Guangzhou Blood Center also stated that according to relevant global literature and news reports, no cases of COVID-19 transmission through blood transfusion have been found, so it is safe to donate blood 7 days after the last nucleic acid test or antigen positive result, and will not cause blood loss. infected.

Under the epidemic, there is a “blood shortage” in China, and less than 80 people donate blood every day in cities with a population of tens of millions. According to Banwen.com, the phenomenon of “blood shortage” does not only exist in Beijing and other places. On December 22, the official WeChat account of the Wuhan Blood Center stated that due to the impact of the new crown epidemic, the number of blood donations has dropped sharply, causing the blood bank to run out. At present, the number of blood donations in the city is less than 80 people per day, and Wuhan needs 1,000 people to donate blood every day to meet the clinical blood demand.

Recently, it has been reported that blood banks in Shanghai, Shanxi, Sichuan, Henan, Gansu and other places are also in urgent need. According to the recent statistics of Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Blood Diseases of Harbin First Hospital, there are currently 40 blood disease centers with more than 200 beds in the country. The lives of leukemia and transplant patients, especially children and the elderly in both groups.

