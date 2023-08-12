Home » Blood revenge on the family of Vuk Borilović due to the massacre in Cetinje | Info
World

Blood revenge on the family of Vuk Borilović due to the massacre in Cetinje | Info

by admin
Blood revenge on the family of Vuk Borilović due to the massacre in Cetinje | Info

M. M from Cetinje published a disturbing message and video on Facebook one year after the massacre in Cetinje.

Izvor: Facebook/Screenshot

M.M from Cetinje, whose wife Nataša and two sons were killed in the bloody massacre in Cetinje, on the first anniversary of the crime, posted on Facebook a disturbing message and a video hinting at the possibility of blood revenge.

Đ. B, how you nailed, this is how I will nail all yours“, reads the post, which is believed to have been addressed to the uncle of the mass murderer from Cetinje, Vuk Borilović. A little later, MM published a video showing a black flag on the house.

This is how you will be blackened, this is how the black flag will be waved, this is how, I swear to you“, his voice can be heard on the recording.

His posts were followed by numerous comments in which people urged him to stay sober and not do anything wrong.

Source: social networks

“Be strong, M, don’t, I’m begging you! It’s hard, but be strong, you have to endure it all, don’t do anything, be sober; Don’t… You don’t have any of that… I’m begging you, save your soul… Don’t let evil overcome you!”, one of the comments reads.

Source: social networks

By the way, the unfortunate MM often shares pictures of his murdered children and wife on social networks, along with poignant messages.

“There are days that I never imagined without you in my wildest dreams. Today is one of those days, your 9th birthday, and you are gone, son. But today, on your birthday, like every other day, you are with me. Happy birthday, son, hug your mother and brother, as strongly as you knew how. I love you,” wrote MM on July 4.

See also  Journey to Sölvesborg, the city without art of the Swedish post-fascists

00:13 FIRST VIDEOS – Cetinje, several people killed Source: Video plus

Source: Video plus

(World/Blic)

You may also like

Record-breaking August heatwave hits Havana, reaching 37 degrees...

Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar will be Pakistan’s new acting prime...

Hawaii: 80 victims of fires, and the toll...

Hawaii fires, 80 dead and more than 1400...

Colombia, allegations of abuse against the father of...

New Suzuki eVX 2023-2024, a completely new compact...

Climber Kristin Harila accused of letting a Sherpa...

nikola ćetković before the derby fighter railwayman |...

Ecuadorian Armed Forces and Police Intervene in Zone...

Britney Spears on Botox | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy