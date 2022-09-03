Home World Bloody Glory, Tribute to Veterans of the Anti-Japanese War jqknews
(Original title: Bloody Glory, Tribute to Veterans of the Anti-Japanese War)

On September 18, 1931, the September 18th Incident broke out, and the Chinese people began the arduous Anti-Japanese War.

On July 7, 1937, the Lugouqiao Incident broke out, marking the full outbreak of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and the beginning of the whole nation’s war of resistance.

On August 15, 1945, Emperor Hirohito of Japan read out the armistice edict and announced unconditional surrender.

On September 3, 1945, the Chinese people, through indomitable and bloody battles, defeated the vicious Japanese militarist aggressors and won a great victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Xinhua News Agency reporters interviewed and photographed dozens of veterans who participated in the Anti-Japanese War, paying tribute to the veterans and the great spirit of the Anti-Japanese War.

