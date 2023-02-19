A 62-year-old from Salerano is the victim of the accident that took place on the provincial road 115 at the gates of Lodi around 7.20 pm, not even an hour after two other deaths on the 235

Fatal accident around 19.20 this evening, Sunday 19 February, along the provincial road 115 at the gates of the city of Lodi. Three cars involved, one of which ended up in the ditch. The firefighters, who arrived at the scene with three vehicles, extracted a lifeless person from the plates. Three in all involved. Traffic is currently blocked. Police officers and 118 health workers were on site.



The fatal accident tonight (Photo by Federico Dovera) For now, only the ages of two of those involved are known: they are two men aged 27 and 72 who were not seriously injured. The victim is a 62 year old from Salerano, MG the initials of his name.