Bloody waterfall in Antarctica | Info

Back in 1911, during a British expedition to Antarctica, researchers noticed a glacier “bleeding” onto a frozen lake. It took experts more than 100 years to understand why the glacier has a red color. By the way, it is now known as the “bloody waterfall”.

In November 2006, an American team of scientists took samples from Taylor Glacier, and in 2018 they analyzed the contents using electron microscopes, which allowed them to find the “culprit”. “As soon as I looked at the microscopic images, I noticed that there were small nanospheres that were rich in iron,” said scientist Ken Leavy of Johns Hopkins University.

“Science alert” writes that the tiny particles come from ancient microbes and are one-hundredth the size of human red blood cells. They are abundant in the melt waters of the Taylor Glacier, named after the British scientist Thomas Griffith Taylor who first noticed the bloody waterfall on an expedition from 1910-1913.

In addition to iron, the nanospheres also contain silicon, calcium, aluminum and sodium, and this unique composition is part of what colors the salty, subglacial water crimson red as it slides off the glacier and meets the world of oxygen, sunlight and heat for the first time since Long time.

“In order to be minerals, the atoms have to arrange themselves in a very specific, crystalline structure. Those nanospheres are not crystalline, so previously used methods for examining solids did not detect them,” Livi said. Taylor Glacier in Antarctica hosts an ancient microbial community hundreds of meters below its ice, which evolved in isolation over millennia or possibly even millions of years. As such, it is a useful “playground” for astrobiologists, who hope to discover hidden life forms on other planets.

But the new discovery suggests that robots like Mars rovers may not be able to detect all the life forms that exist beneath the planet’s icy bodies if they don’t have the right equipment. If, for example, that Mars rover were to land on Antarctica now, it would not be able to detect the microbial nanospheres that color the Taylor Glacier red. Unfortunately, adding an electron microscope to the rover on Mars is currently not possible. Those devices are simply too bulky and need a lot of energy, which means that the samples will have to come to Earth if we want to study them that way. The new study was published in the journal Astronomy, Astrophysics and Space Science.

