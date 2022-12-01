Home World Blow to the heart of the Caliphate: the head of ISIS killed in Syria
World

Blow to the heart of the Caliphate: the head of ISIS killed in Syria

by admin
Blow to the heart of the Caliphate: the head of ISIS killed in Syria

The most important information channel of the Islamic State, to the Furqanannounced that the head of the terrorist group, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, died in combat – and celebrates the fact that before being killed he would have killed some of his enemies in turn. A few hours later, the American CentCom, the Pentagon Command that follows operations in the Middle East, confirmed that the head of state

See also  JPMorgan’s overall strong performance under the double-edged sword of high interest rates, Dimon talks about the risk of US recession again – yqqlm

You may also like

In crisis in the Middle East, now the...

Elon Musk: “Neuralink chip in human brain within...

China (Jiangmen) “Qiaomengyuan” Matching RCEP Cloud Investment Promotion...

Behind the “Zero Infection” and “Zero Accidents” on...

Xie Fuliang: Chinese tea has successfully applied for...

Based on the great changes in the new...

The 21st European Security and Defense Conference was...

Macron warns the US: “Subsidies to American companies...

Korean and Chinese students mourn the dead in...

The temperature in the south is low, there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy