The love manga with the school background, are one of the most realized works. The interpreters change, the atmospheres change but the basic concept is always the same: the heartbeat for a partner, for whom you feel a deep love but there are always difficulties to reach it, this to give a certain adrenaline to the history, made up of humorous and dramatic situations, of moments of high sentimental content to other more playful ones.

“Blue Box” by Kouji Miura, published by Star Comics, does not detach itself from these prerogatives. In Eimei Middle and High School, brilliant student Chinatsu Kano, popular among students as well as being an excellent basketball player, is admired by student Taiki Inomita, who has strong feelings towards the girl. The latter attends the Badminton club and every morning, when he goes to train, he meets Chinatsu who practices hoops in the same gym.

The girl’s family, for her father’s work reasons, has to move but in order to be able to participate in the national basketball championships she remains, being hosted by Taiki’s family, as the boy’s mother was a basketball teammate with Chinatsu’s mother .

Thus begins a coexistence that leads the boy to want to participate in the national badminton championships too, in all of this we must take into account the various uncomfortable third parties: senpai Haryo leader of the badminton club and Hina of the artistic gymnastics club…

A simple manga, in which sport is the glue of the love story, with a narrative structure already tested in titles that have become milestones in literature. A quiet reading that is so reminiscent of romance novels, made for a teenage audience, with a linear and in some respects trivial trait, not exactly clean, almost like sketches.

The protagonists are two boys, he awkward who wants to prove that he can live up to the girl. She who is immediately shown to be an energetic, popular, leader but page after page also shows her weaknesses, resulting in a sweet girl and accomplice with Chinatsu, thus giving life to an interesting plot that could present new and surprising implications. The strength of this title are precisely the characters that have not been trivialized but made in such a way as to seem real.

We thank: