Blue check for deceased VIP accounts, confused Twitter users

Twitter users, already struggling with a barrage of technical problems and fake accounts after the removal of the old blue checks, are noticing other inconsistencies: characters who have been dead for years who suddenly see their profile “enriched” by the paid check.

Many users were confused by noticing some Twitter profiles of famous people, such as the chef Anthony Bourdain or the player of the National Basketball Association Kobe Bryant, suddenly show off the blue check that “guarantees” verified profiles. Bourdain died in 2018 and Bryant in 2020.

Others were angry at the addition of blue checks to the twitter profile of people like the well-known journalist and columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated in 2018. While an explanation note accompanying the checks clarified that “the account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified his phone number,” though it wasn’t immediately clear who was paying for the $8-a-month service, and the same accounts hadn’t been active in years.

How social networks change: from the blue check to privacy management

Accounts of other deceased celebrities have also begun to show blue checks, such as those of singer Michael Jackson, cartoonist Stan Lee and actor Chadwick Boseman, even if these are accounts actively managed by others on their behalf. Although the reasons why the profiles received the blue checks were not immediately disclosed, the billionaire owner of the platform, Elon Musk, explained that he “pays personally” for the subscriptions to Twitter Blue of users such as basketball player Lebron James, writer Stephen King and actor William Shatner, who have criticized the introduction of paid subscriptions.

Twitter users object to paying Musk’s $8-a-month blue checkTwitter, which no longer has a communications team, didn’t respond meaningfully to a request for comment. The platform has also driven away advertisers who now have to pay for verification or reach a minimum monthly ad spend.