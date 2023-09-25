Blue Dollar Trades at Three-Week Highs at $745

The blue dollar, a parallel currency in Argentina, is trading at $745, according to a survey conducted by Scope in the caves of the City. This marks a three-week high for the blue dollar. Last week, the informal dollar saw an increase of $15, reaching a spread of 112.26% compared to the official exchange rate.

The blue dollar had a bullish closing in August following a 20% devaluation of the peso. As a result, the exchange rate rose by $185, or 33.6%, making it the largest monthly increase since April 2020 (41.3%).

So far in 2023, the blue dollar has seen an increase from $399 after closing 2022 at $346. In January, it advanced by $35 (10.1%), while February experienced a fall of $6 (-1.6%). March witnessed an increase of $20 (5.3%), April rose by $74 (18.73%), and May saw a rise of $21 (4.5%). In June, it increased by $4 (0.8%), and July saw a rise of $53 (11.3%). In 2022, the blue dollar advanced by $138 (66.4%) after closing 2021 at $208.

In the current market, the wholesale dollar closed at $350.05, a value that the BCRA (Central Bank of Argentina) seeks to sustain until October. Additionally, the Qatar dollar, which includes 30% of the COUNTRY tax, concluded at $660.13. In mid-August, the Federal Public Revenue Administration (AFIP) reduced the perception of Personal Assets by 25% to 5% for consumption abroad.

The crypto dollar, represented by Bitcoin, fell to $745.22, according to the exchange average on Coinmonitor. The dollar MEP rose by $7.38 (1.08%) and is now trading at $682.08, resulting in a 94.8% gap with the official exchange rate. The dollar “Accounted with Liquidation” (CCL) closed at $753.08, maintaining a spread of 115.13% with the official rate.

Finally, the tourist dollar, known as the card and savings dollar, including the COUNTRY tax and Earnings Perception, is operating at $642.27.

Overall, the blue dollar continues to see fluctuations in the market, with the peso devaluation and various external factors affecting its value. Investors and the public will keep a close eye on the parallel currency as it can provide valuable insights into the economic situation in Argentina.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

