Home » Blue Lord’s winter 2023 campaign celebrates the company’s 10th anniversary – MONDO MODA
World

Blue Lord’s winter 2023 campaign celebrates the company’s 10th anniversary – MONDO MODA

by admin
Blue Lord’s winter 2023 campaign celebrates the company’s 10th anniversary – MONDO MODA

To celebrate its ten years of success at Iguatemi Campinas, the @bluelordoficial created a very special campaign to present its Winter 2023 collection. The store invited Joicilus Philippe, a Haitian immigrant who left his country of origin to seek a new life opportunity in Brazil, leaving his roots in the poorest country in the Americas, which suffers from natural disasters and which is experiencing a serious socioeconomic and political crisis.

Blue Lord Winter 2023 @ Paulo Fleury

Living in the city of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, Philippe divides his time working in an international chain of restaurants, being a physical educator and now starting his career as a photographic model.

Blue Lord Winter 2023 @ Paulo Fleury

The first opportunity came unexpectedly when, in an informal conversation during a service, he told his life story and his main desire to Blue Lord’s partners.

Blue Lord Winter 2023 @ Paulo Fleury

“We have been customers of the restaurant for many years and we followed Philippe’s arrival at the house, the evolution of his work, dedication and when we learned of his interest in the fashion business we decided to help in some way, we bet on his potential and we were very satisfied with the result. result.” says Carol Natal, partner at Blue Lord.

Blue Lord Winter 2023 @ Paulo Fleury

The first chance came when the trendy menswear store invited him to star in the launch campaign for its new Winter 2023 collection, which is available at its concept store in Iguatemi Campinas and on the brand’s website.

Blue Lord Winter 2023 @ Paulo Fleury

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.
See also  Papal Societies send supplies to Ukraine: Pope happy that his care has arrived - Vatican News

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Russian missiles on civilians: at...

Russia introduces life imprisonment for traitors | Info

Venezuela, Juan Guaidò takes refuge in the US...

Panzica from Termita wins the Sicilian contest and...

A court in The Hague stops serial sperm...

Hong Kong Chinese Importers and Exporters Association: Assist...

Crvena zvezda-Zadar live broadcast of the ABA playoffs...

Lecce-Udinese 1-0 | The photo gallery: relive the...

The Equilibra Trophy is held in Palermo on...

Teodora Džehverović pictures in thong | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy