Blue Lord’s winter 2023 campaign celebrates the company’s 10th anniversary – MONDO MODA

To celebrate its ten years of success at Iguatemi Campinas, the @bluelordoficial created a very special campaign to present its Winter 2023 collection. The store invited Joicilus Philippe, a Haitian immigrant who left his country of origin to seek a new life opportunity in Brazil, leaving his roots in the poorest country in the Americas, which suffers from natural disasters and which is experiencing a serious socioeconomic and political crisis.

Living in the city of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, Philippe divides his time working in an international chain of restaurants, being a physical educator and now starting his career as a photographic model.

The first opportunity came unexpectedly when, in an informal conversation during a service, he told his life story and his main desire to Blue Lord’s partners.

“We have been customers of the restaurant for many years and we followed Philippe’s arrival at the house, the evolution of his work, dedication and when we learned of his interest in the fashion business we decided to help in some way, we bet on his potential and we were very satisfied with the result. result.” says Carol Natal, partner at Blue Lord.

The first chance came when the trendy menswear store invited him to star in the launch campaign for its new Winter 2023 collection, which is available at its concept store in Iguatemi Campinas and on the brand’s website.