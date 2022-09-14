Home World Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” vehicle failed to launch – Shangbao Indonesia
World

Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” vehicle failed to launch – Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” vehicle failed to launch – Shangbao Indonesia

September 13, 2022 21:03 PM

179

Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” vehicle in western Texas returned to the ground due to a “booster failure”, and the launch plan ended in failure.

[China News Agency]On the 12th local time, the “New Shepard” aircraft launched by Blue Origin in western Texas returned to the ground due to a “booster failure”, and the launch plan ended in failure.

The “New Shepard” vehicle, which integrates a rocket and a spacecraft, was launched at about 10:27 EST on the 12th. Footage from the scene showed that about a minute after the ignition, a large number of flames began to spew from the bottom of the rocket. The spacecraft is ejected from the top of the rocket and pulled back to the ground by a parachute.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft was at an altitude of about 8,500 meters and a speed of about 1,126 kilometers per hour. During the flight, the maximum altitude of the spacecraft exceeded 11,300 meters.

After the “New Shepard” failed to launch, Blue Origin said on social platforms that the accident was caused by a “booster failure” and that the spacecraft’s escape system was “operating as designed” and that no injuries were reported. The FAA said the rocket crashed in the accident.

The Associated Press reported that the launch on the 12th was the ninth unmanned mission of the “New Shepard” aircraft. That day, the vehicle was carrying 36 sets of experimental supplies, half of which were sponsored by NASA, which were supposed to float for several minutes in microgravity.

See also  Affected by the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the government lowers its electricity demand growth indicator to 4.9%-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Shanghai On September 13, 2022, 1 new local...

New Hampshire primary, conservative general Donald Bolduc (anti-abortionist,...

US lawmakers want licenses to restrict social media...

The Japanese government arranged for the Thousand Self-Defense...

Central Meteorological Observatory: Typhoon “Meihua” will land in...

Typhoon “Meihua” has moved into the East China...

In the torture rooms of Balakliya liberated by...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 14 September

US revelation: Russia has funded parties in over...

Charles III fires dozens of Clarence House employees

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy