[China News Agency]On the 12th local time, the “New Shepard” aircraft launched by Blue Origin in western Texas returned to the ground due to a “booster failure”, and the launch plan ended in failure.

The “New Shepard” vehicle, which integrates a rocket and a spacecraft, was launched at about 10:27 EST on the 12th. Footage from the scene showed that about a minute after the ignition, a large number of flames began to spew from the bottom of the rocket. The spacecraft is ejected from the top of the rocket and pulled back to the ground by a parachute.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft was at an altitude of about 8,500 meters and a speed of about 1,126 kilometers per hour. During the flight, the maximum altitude of the spacecraft exceeded 11,300 meters.

After the “New Shepard” failed to launch, Blue Origin said on social platforms that the accident was caused by a “booster failure” and that the spacecraft’s escape system was “operating as designed” and that no injuries were reported. The FAA said the rocket crashed in the accident.

The Associated Press reported that the launch on the 12th was the ninth unmanned mission of the “New Shepard” aircraft. That day, the vehicle was carrying 36 sets of experimental supplies, half of which were sponsored by NASA, which were supposed to float for several minutes in microgravity.