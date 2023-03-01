Home World “Blue”, the new submarine cable that crosses the entire Mediterranean
Arrived yesterday in Genoa “Blue”the new submarine cable that crosses the entire Mediterranean.

A large infrastructure built by TIM Sparkle, which represents an important investment for Italy and its connectivity.

The cable, which required years of work, represents a fundamental step in the creation of an ever more efficient and extensive digital network.

But “Blue” is not just a submarine cable: it is the symbol of collaboration between Telco and Techa partnership that represents the future of connectivity and that demonstrates how it is possible to carry out large projects only through the sharing of resources.

The same Diego Ciulli, head of public policy of Google Italia, in his words, clarifies the thought: “The Internet, you know, is not made of clouds but of cables. And yesterday Genoa Blue arrived in Genoa, the new submarine cable that crosses the entire Mediterranean and which we are building with TIM Sparkle. It is an important investment in infrastructure and in Italy. And it’s nice that it comes just when people keep saying that there would be no investment sharing on the network. Never before has it been clear that the future is the collaboration between Telco and Tech. The rest are just applications for subsidies.”

As TIM Sparkle’s CEO also stated, “iThe rest are just grant applications“: it is the investment in infrastructure that makes the difference, and “Blue” represents an important step for Italy and for the entire Mediterranean.

The construction of “Blue” comes at a time when there is much talk of lack of investment in the network, and demonstrates that it is instead possible to make a difference with a forward-looking vision and effective collaboration.

Photo via Diego Ciulli

