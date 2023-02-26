Home World Blueberry Lemon Muffins Recipe | Magazine
Blueberry Lemon Muffins Recipe | Magazine

A fruit treat that will delight everyone, and it’s quick to make.

Izvor: Shutterstock

200 g of flour

spoon of baking powder

2 eggs

120 g prince

120 g of sugar

grated peel of one lemon

150 g of cream cheese

200 g blueberry

powdered sugar for sprinkling

Preparation:

Beat the butter and sugar well, then add the eggs while beating. Add flour with baking powder and grated lemon. Add the blueberries with a spoon and mix gently. Transfer the dough to muffin molds and bake in a preheated oven at 180 C for about 40 minutes.

Sprinkle the powder with sugar when they cool down.

(Super woman)

