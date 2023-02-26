11
A fruit treat that will delight everyone, and it’s quick to make.
200 g of flour
spoon of baking powder
2 eggs
120 g prince
120 g of sugar
grated peel of one lemon
150 g of cream cheese
200 g blueberry
powdered sugar for sprinkling
Preparation:
Beat the butter and sugar well, then add the eggs while beating. Add flour with baking powder and grated lemon. Add the blueberries with a spoon and mix gently. Transfer the dough to muffin molds and bake in a preheated oven at 180 C for about 40 minutes.
Sprinkle the powder with sugar when they cool down.