Blur, intimate concert and livestream of “The Ballad Of Darren”

Blur They just played two shows at the stadium in Wembley, with 150,000 people in the public in total. They have been their biggest shows in the city so far, and the first they do in the capital since 2015. Now they announce a show much smaller in the In fact Apollo (with a capacity of 3,500), to present their new album “The Ballad Of Darren”. The album goes on sale on July 21, and the concert will be on the 25th.

“The Ballad Of Darren” It is the first material they have published since “The Magic Whip” of 2015. So far they have released two singles. “The Narcissist” and “St. Charles Square” has already become an audience favorite, in less than a month, and the audience is already yelling the first few verses along with Damon Albarn at their concerts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

