Blur, review of his album The Ballad Of Darren (2023)

The immersion of Damon Albarn and company in the melancholy of middle age, with the reflection of a feeling of loss that can be related to the deaths of Tony Allen, Bobby Womack or their former road manager Chris Duffy, does not result in a toast to the sun . He has no trace of low-paying excuse to return to the road without material to justify it, even if they themselves are the ones who spare it because they have hardly played live lately the extraordinary “The Narcissist” and the Bowieana (those guitars to the “Scary Monsters”) “St. Charles Square”. It can’t be easy to sound so focused when it’s only been a few months since Gorillaz, Dave Rowntree and The Waeve (Coxon’s project with Rose Elinor Dougall) have just released their new albums. Too many open fronts. And the truth is that the loss of brilliance, or at least the lack of spontaneous combustion, is made up for with an unquestionable cohesion, greater than that of the estimable “The Magic Whip” (15).

Calmness, reflection, saudade prevail. The freshness of the chorus of “Barbaric”with its metronomic pulse, is reminiscent of that of “Coffee & TV”. The acoustic and taciturn touch of “The Everglades” it honors the profile of Leonard Cohen in which it is inspired, its sobriety marries with him. half time “Goodbye Alert” and the waltz “Far Away Island” They are efficient in their role as odes to the uprooting and estrangement of those who look at life from their success in their fifties, but they are not like going too high either because they could pass for pieces from the repertoire of The Good, The Bad & The Queen. The winds of hopeful “Avalons” and the strings of “The Heights” I find them more convincing in the way they border a twilight that, let’s face it, we didn’t think the poster boys of old Britpop would delineate with such integrity either. As is the case with most CDs Blurincreasingly immune to conjunctures (even the title is a self-reference: Darren is Damon’s bodyguard), time will determine more precisely what place these new songs occupy in their particular canon.