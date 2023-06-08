Blur will perform tonight at La Riviera in Madrid

No concerts will be held today in the City of Rock in Arganda del Rey, the site of the bulk of the festival, but it’s not all bad news. Yesterday the opening day could take place with Pet Shop Boys as headliners at the Atlético de Madrid stadium –the night before they had done it at the Eslava Theater– and today the performance of one of the great names of this edition, the British Blurwho on Thursday of last week headlined the event in Barcelona.
The group will perform again in Madrid after twenty years before the days of Friday and Saturday are held in the City of Rock as planned. In addition, The Bassement room will host the programming of Boiler Room x CUPRA with the sessions Beatrix Weapons, Safety Trance, DJ Babatr, Vhoor, Ojoo Gyal, Deli Girls, 99GINGER y Shannen SP b2b Joe Cotch.
The two events will work with reservation through AccessTicket, available from 4:00 p.m. For Thursday ticket holders or season ticket holders until full capacity is reached.