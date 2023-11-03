Blyde Questions Almagro’s Position on the Dispute with Guyana: “Be at Least Impartial”

In a surprising turn of events, Venezuela’s President has openly criticized the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, for his alleged bias in the ongoing territorial dispute with Guyana. Julio Blyde, an influential Venezuelan politician, voiced his concerns over Almagro’s position, calling it “outrageous” and urging him to maintain impartiality.

This disagreement stems from the long-standing border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region. The area, rich in natural resources, has been claimed by both nations for centuries. However, tensions escalated in recent years after significant oil reserves were discovered offshore, making the resolution of the dispute more critical than ever.

Venezuela’s opposition party has also sided with Blyde, demanding that Almagro remain impartial in his approach. They argue that his alleged collusion with Guyana and the United States casts doubt on the fairness of the OAS’s involvement in the dispute.

The Venezuelan government has gone a step further, openly accusing Almagro of working in cahoots with Guyana and the US to further their interests. This accusation, if proven, would significantly undermine Almagro’s credibility and the OAS’s role as a mediator in the conflict.

Notably, this disagreement has garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally. Venezuelan news outlet “El Nacional” has reported extensively on the controversy, while international media organizations such as “Infobae” and “La Nacion” have also covered the story, highlighting the growing criticism faced by Almagro.

As this dispute continues to simmer, it remains to be seen how Almagro and the OAS will respond to these allegations. The accusations raise important questions about the need for impartiality in resolving such territorial disputes and maintaining the credibility of international organizations involved.

