BMW will stop production of its electric Minis in the UK and move production to factories in China, dealing another blow to British ambitions in battery-powered vehicles, the Times reported.

The German automaker builds around 40,000 Mini electric vehicles a year at its factory outside Oxford, but will stop production by the end of next year, the newspaper said, citing a Mini brand executive. BMW plans to move electric vehicle production to its joint venture in China.

Stefanie Wurst, the new head of Mini, told the British paper that the Oxford plant was running inefficiently by having to produce electric and petrol cars on the same line. Wurst pointed out that the factory needed “renovation and investment” to build electric vehicles, with the old assembly lines dismantled. However, according to the Times, there was no date for a return to the UK.

BMW will continue to assemble Mini with internal combustion engines in the UK in the 1930s, mainly for export to the US, Japan and the Middle East, according to the newspaper. However, the electric Minis will be built by BMW’s joint venture partner Great Wall Motor Co Ltd and at its Leipzig plant.

Meanwhile, Britishvolt, the UK’s attempt to develop an electric vehicle battery giant, is seeking emergency funding. Bloomberg this week reported that the company was considering selling the site in the UK. The Financial Times said the company needs around £ 200 million ($ 223 million) to finance it until next summer and is holding talks with strategic investors.