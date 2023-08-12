Boat loaded with migrants capsizes in the English Channel: at least six dead, 50 saved

A boat full of migrants it spilled into the Sleeve while sailing between France and England. At least six people have died, according to the Bbc. I rescued they were activated and around 50 people were rescued, the French maritime prefecture of the Manche-North Sea region said. The search operations involved five boats and a French helicopter and two British vessels in the waters off Sangatte, Pas-de-Calais department.

The British Coast Guard reported that another vessel was also in trouble but that all people on board were rescued. This year, reports the BBC, up to 10 August 15,826 people have crossed the English Channel aboard a small vessel.

