Home » Boat loaded with migrants capsizes in the English Channel: at least six dead, 50 saved
World

Boat loaded with migrants capsizes in the English Channel: at least six dead, 50 saved

by admin
Boat loaded with migrants capsizes in the English Channel: at least six dead, 50 saved

A boat full of migrants it spilled into the Sleeve while sailing between France and England. At least six people have died, according to the Bbc. I rescued they were activated and around 50 people were rescued, the French maritime prefecture of the Manche-North Sea region said. The search operations involved five boats and a French helicopter and two British vessels in the waters off Sangatte, Pas-de-Calais department.

The British Coast Guard reported that another vessel was also in trouble but that all people on board were rescued. This year, reports the BBC, up to 10 August 15,826 people have crossed the English Channel aboard a small vessel.

Previous Article

Spain, the permanent lagoon of the Doñana Park in Andalucia is dry again. “Extreme drought more severe every year”

See also  China-Europe Express trains are gaining momentum in China-Europe-China Overseas Chinese Network

You may also like

Abandoned but “washed and perfumed”. This is how...

The paradox of the Russian app created as...

The 1975 will pay for criticizing homophobic laws...

Nikola Topić joined the Serbian national team Sport

The second festival night of Freshwave 2023 |...

SEMANA: Verónica Sarauz Demands Answers for the Assassination...

Malamovida in Palermo, three traders fined in the...

August in music in Cefalù, the appointments

Udinese – Beto and Thauvin are ready for...

News Udinese – MVP Thauvin speaks: “We are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy