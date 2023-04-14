The disc “Shadow Kingdom” of the artist Bob Dylan will be released as a complete album with fourteen songs, which will be available in various formats such as: double vinyl, CD and on different digital platforms from June 2nd of this same year. In addition, the feature film of the project will also be released next Tuesday June 6th. For now, so that we can see what this album has in store for us, the American singer leaves us the first advance under the title “Watching The River Flow”.

The album introduces us to a Dylan performing current and acoustic versions of singles from his storied catalogue, including fan favorites like “Forever Young”, “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” or “Queen Jane Approximately”. Originally performed for a very exclusive, very cinematic event that aired in July 2021, “Shadow Kingdom” will finally be available in all formats for the first time. The album contains thirteen songs selected by the artist himself along with the closing instrumental song “Sierra’s Theme”.

It should be remembered that Bob Dylan will be performing this June in our country, with stops at Madrid (June 7 and 8, Noches del Botánico), Seville (June 10 and 11, Fibes), Granada (June 13, Generalife Theatre), Alicante (June 15, Plaza de Toros), Huesca (June 17, Plaza de Toros ), Donostia (June 19 and 20, Kursaal Auditorium), Logroño (June 21, Palacio Deportes de la Rioja) y Barcelona (June 23 and 24, Gran Teatre del Liceu). Tickets are available at this linkAlthough we must remember that several of the concerts are sold out.