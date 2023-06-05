Bob Kennedy died 55 years ago: what remains of Kennedyism?

Exactly 55 years agoshortly after midnight on 5th of June of a crucial year in the history of the USA and of the world – that 1968 whom he had already seen fall dead and killed Martin Luther King just two months earlier – in the kitchen off the side of the grand ballroom at the Ambassador hotel in Los Angeles was being murdered Robert Francis “Bob” KennedyNew York State Senator, presidential candidate and very famous brother – political heir, in many respects – of John Fitzgerald Kennedythe president of the “New Frontier” killed in Dallas, Texas, in November ’63.

That night, Bob Kennedy had just celebrated, amid applause, colored balloons and rain of confetti, his clear victory in the Democratic primaries of the Californiaan important step ahead of the still very open battle of the Chicago Convention. And to kill him was, according to US law and according to the annals, Sirhan Bishara Sirhana Palestinian who – this was what he later revealed in bits and pieces in his very wavering confession – wanted to avenge the support guaranteed by the US to Israel on the occasion of the Six Day War. He was also – always for the law and for the annals – a solitary and hallucinated gunslinger. Just as solitary and hallucinated snipers had been, before him, the assassins of John Kennedy and, in April of that same year, of Martin Luther King.

Lee Harvey Oswald, James Earl Ray, Sirhan Bashara Sirhan. Lonely men. Little men in big stories. Large, incomplete, mysteriously improbable or probably false, as many continue to believe even without proof. And presumably also destined to remain such forever – stories without truth – lost in an inextricable tangle of sometimes credible, sometimes bizarre, sometimes deliberately misleading theory conspiratorial. Stories that, as often happens to stories of death, have fueled a myth – that of the “kennedismo” – which has marked a significant part of American contemporaneity. And that in many respects was the most visible banner of his progressive soul.

What remains today – more than half a century after Bob’s death – of that myth?

The first and most immediate answer is: Nothing. Or even something less than nothing, if for a moment – ​​just a moment, because more isn’t worth it – one dwells on the electoral-political chronicles of these very first stages of the race towards the presidential elections in November next year. Of this race the last of the Kennedys – he 69enne Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., third of Bob’s 11 children – it is in fact a so-called “folkloric” part. And therein lies the folklore of his much-stretched presidential ambitions: his own fanatical anti-vax passions, seasoned with equally fanaticized conspiracy theories that, formally “anti-elitist” and generically “anti-capitalist”, the big corporations are for him the enemy to beat – they are in reality nothing but the draft of those promoted by the far right. Not by chance, the announcement of his candidacy, the most thunderous applause came from Steve Bannon, former “special adviser” to Donald Trump and great theorist of the above-named far right. Or what many analysts like to call the “global right”. Which leaves no room for doubt. With this candidacy, more than zeroed, “Kennedism” has definitely entered negative territory. And, worse than dead, it is now that caricature of himself.

The question is: what, before falling below zero, was Kennedy really? What did it represent? What fed on a myth which, as the historian David Von Drehle wrote at the time of him, is actually “an inextricable tangle of true legends and legendary truths”? How and why John and Bob – and later Ted, albeit in much less mythological terms – have become, in the American collective imagination (and not only in progressive America) the symbol of what could have been and was notof what should be and together, with the passage of time, of what has been and is no longer?

The first and most immediate (almost self-evident) answer obviously lies in the death of the two protagonists, in the violent interruption of a political path beyond which one can imagine, even against the logic of history, whatever you want. Kennedy scholars have often underlined the contrast, sometimes very strident, between the reality of the facts, almost always of a rather opaque tone, and the splendor of a myth based – precisely in the key of legendary truth or true legend – on three fundamental pillars: the battle for the civil rightsthe fight for the social justice and peace (peace in the historically specific sense of the end of vietnam war and in the more general sense of peace in the world).

The reality of the facts (or, if you prefer, History) tells us how John Kennedy had, in 1960, conducted his battle against Richard Nixon not by invoking peace, but on the contrary by claiming, in an anti-Soviet key, a more aggressive policy. And how the war in Vietnam was historically the daughter of this policy (in fact started by Kennedy himself, first with the sending of advisers and then, just before the Dallas tragedy, with his direct participation in the coup which, with the murder of Ngo Dinh Diemeffectively paved the way for the next escalation). And still others, above (or below) the myth, are the things that history tells us. About how, for example, John Kennedy was actually, for very pragmatic political reasons, a very lukewarm and reluctant supporter of the fight for civil rights. And how Bob’s “liberal” passions were – after his very convinced and active participation in the work of Joseph McCarty’s infamous House Un-American Activities Committee – a rather belated acquisition. So much so that this, in 1965, the very “liberal” writer wrote about him Gore Vidal: “Bob Kennedy is a dangerous and ruthless man…a personality worthy of Torquemada only capable, unlike his brother, of seeing things in black and white…”.

Paradoxically, the most Kennedyan of the Kennedys, the most coherently “liberal” (or the most coherently left-wing as we would say here), was precisely Ted Kennedy. In other words, the one of the three brothers who, deprived of the aura of martyrdom, had to walk – and walk for a long time getting his shoes dirty – along the muddy roads of politics and life. It was he, a man of flesh and blood, who defended over time, until the end of his days, in a hundred anti-heroic battles, between sins and redemptions, falling and getting up again, the idea of ​​Kennedy, the myth, the hope that death of the two brothers they had, often against history, generated.

“The hope rises again and the dream lives on…”hope resurrects and the dream lives on. With these wordsin August of fifteen years ago, Ted had closed his speech to the Democratic convention which in Denver, Colorado, would have sanctioned the winning candidacy of Barack Obama, what seemed to be the possible starting point of a new America. Debilitated by a terminal brain tumor, Ted would die a few weeks later. And those words of his still resonate today – after the eight years of Obama’s presidency which resulted in the reality of Trumpism and a halved democracy of the subversive transfiguration of the Republican Party – as dark tolling of memory or, to go back to the bombshell, as the memory of that that could have been and was not, of what should be and, together, of what was and is no longer.

Beautiful and poignant words, those of Ted. Words poetic. Words to remember. Sad, sweet and distant like the song of a swan.