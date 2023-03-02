Sirhan Sirhanthe killer of Bob Kennedywill remain in prison. His probation request was denied for the sixteenth time. Sirhan is 78 years old, over 50 of which he has spent in prison. his lawyer, Angela Berrytried in vain to convince the commission that his client has shown that he is now aware of what he has done and that psychiatrists for decades have considered it highly unlikely that he could represent a danger to society.

The previous instances

Two years ago another body, called to decide on conditional release, had voted yes, but in 2022 the governor of California Gavin Newsom he had rejected the request. Berry believes the decision now made was influenced by Newsom’s position and by that of attorneys representing Kennedy’s widow and some of her children, many of whom opposed Sirhan’s release.

In rejecting the request last year, the governor called the prisoner a “threat to society,” someone who “didn’t take responsibility for a crime that changed American history.”

The commission has called on Sirhan to become more aware of what he has done. In a three-and-a-half-minute recorded message shown by his lawyer during the press conference, the man said he felt remorse every day. “To transform the weight of my actions – he explained – into something positive, I have dedicated my whole life to improving myself and helping others in prison understand how to live a peaceful and non-violent life”. “By doing this – he added – I guarantee that no other person will be a victim of my actions”.





The murder and the sentence

On June 5, 1968, Sirhan, a Jordanian immigrant of Palestinian origin, shot Senator Kennedy who had recently proclaimed his victory in the Democratic primary for the presidency. The attack took place inside the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, where Kennedy had just finished speaking to his supporters. Arrested, Sirhan claimed to have acted for the Palestinian cause. “I did it for my country,” he said, adding that he felt betrayed by Kennedy’s support for Israel in the Six-Day War.

In Sirhan’s apartment a notebook-diary was found in which he had given an account of his hatred towards the Democratic senator. On the page dated May 18, ’68, he had written: “My determination to eliminate RFK is becoming more and more an obsession that I cannot dismiss. Kennedy must die before June 5th.”

Like that of his brother John, the assassination of Bob Kennedy has generated a flurry of suspicions, hypotheses and conspiracy theories over the years. Also because Sirhan claimed he did not remember the shots and had been drinking before the murder.

In 1972 Sirhan was sentenced to death, the sentence commuted to life imprisonment a few years later. Since then, he has been denied probation sixteen times. This time the commission has established that he will have to remain in prison for three years, but he will be able to present a new request even before that term.