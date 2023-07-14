Boban Rajović | Fun | Stars and gossip

Boban Rajović revealed several interesting facts about himself – he bought his wife an expensive watch, and his son dreams of playing for Manchester United.

Boban Rajović has been present and active on the domestic scene for several decades, and his first songs are still big hits today.

Ever since he appeared on the pop scene, he has been recognizable by his image, and many can’t even imagine what he looked like when he had hair, until a few weeks ago when a picture of him with a different hairstyle surfaced on social networks. Now he revealed whether he would ever go for a transplant, but also other interesting details from his life and career:

“I would never upgrade my hair, I think my hair looks good and that’s why I’m recognizable to the audience, so no”. When Kurir asked how many push-ups he could do, he said “I’m not in shape, I can do about 70 when drunk“.

Boban has been married for decades to his wife, whom he once surprised with an expensive watch: “Let’s not talk about numbers and brands, that was in 2010. I left it for her at the reception in Budva. I told her there was something waiting for her at the reception and she got that hour”, and when it comes to performances, it happens that “he flirts every weekend“:



“When I’m on stage, I certainly make a lot of women laugh. It’s part of my job. It happened to me to kiss someone on the cheek. If it’s flirting, then it happens to me often, literally every weekend.”

The craziest thing a female fan has done for him is a tattoo with his imageand when it comes to his family, specifically his son who is building a football career, Boban said that he would like to play for Manchester United.

“You would. Of course I would love to and I think he deserves a big contract. I have never met a more persistent man than him.”

At the end, Boban also revealed how much he spent in the bar: “I happened to spend 2,000 euros”.

