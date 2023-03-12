Home World Bocce, Asd Custonaci imposes itself in the regional competition for the couple specialty which took place in Palermo
World

Bocce, Asd Custonaci imposes itself in the regional competition for the couple specialty which took place in Palermo

by admin
Bocce, Asd Custonaci imposes itself in the regional competition for the couple specialty which took place in Palermo

by palermotoday.it – ​​1 hour ago

Note- This press release was published in full as an external contribution. This content is therefore not an article produced by the editorial staff of PalermoToday Riccardo Vario and Leonardo Cipponeri of Asd Custonaci won the regional tender for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bocce, Asd Custonaci prevails in the regional competition for the Couple specialty which took place in Palermo appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Zelensky on the hunt for Russian spies, via the heads of military intelligence

You may also like

Damir Mikec Olympic visa for Paris 2024 |...

THREE MORE MEDALS FOR SERBIA! | Sport

Two boats capsized near San Diego, California killing...

North Korea launches 2 missiles from a submarine...

Tragedy in Valtellina, two boys killed by a...

Moscow-Washington tension: a US B-52 arrives at the...

Sandra Africa in black | Fun

nikola jokić misses the shot for the win...

Ragusa shuts down and it’s late at night,...

The mother of the children killed in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy