Bochum – Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Round 30 | Sports

Bochum football players stopped the “millionaires” in their quest for the championship title in the Bundesliga.

Izvor: EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Borussia Dortmund is unable to take full advantage of Bayern’s many mistakes and end the Munich team’s ten-year dominance in the Bundesliga.

This spring, the Bavarians are literally offering the “millionaires” to steal their “salatara” after a decade, given that they have failed as many as four times in the last five matches, but what is that worth to the Dortmund team, which rarely materializes.

That was also the case on Friday evening in Bochum at the opening of the 30th round of the championship, where they only drew even though they would have escaped Bayern with “plus four” points at the end of the season with a possible triumph.

BOHUM – BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1:1 (1:1)

Captain Bohuma Antoni Losila shocked the guests right at the start with a fantastic shot from the edge of the penalty area, hitting under the place where the crossbar and goalpost meet – 1:0.

However, just two minutes later, the “millionaires” retaliated – after Donel Allen’s action on the right side, Sebastien Ale only touched the ball, and sent it into the Bochum net at the second post. Karim Adejemi – 1:1.

Crazy start to this Borussia Dortmund game, they’re already level after conceding an early goal. Karim Adeyemi ⚽#vflbvbpic.twitter.com/UMN36DlOWP — $ (@samirsynthesis)April 28, 2023

Edin Terzić’s team continued to have more possession of the ball, more excellent opportunities for goals, but what was that worth to them when they failed to hit the net tonight by the fantastic Manuel Riman, who took the “zizers” off the Borussia players on at least three or four occasions.

Admittedly, the “millionaires” hit his net in the 90th minute, more precisely the experienced ones Mats Hummels, but the referee justifiably canceled the goal due to an illegal position.

The goalkeeper of Bochum was helped a lot by the Serbian representative Erhan Mašović, who “commanded” a solid defense, and the former Partizan forward Takuma Asano was the starter in the Bochum team.

Until the end of the season in the Bundesliga, there are still four rounds left for Borussia, who will visit Augsburg and welcome Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz.

On the other hand, Bayern has one more match – that is, Sunday’s duel at “Allianz Arena” against Hertha, and later they will host Schalke and RB Leipzig, and they will visit Werder in Bremen and in Cologne.

Source: EPA/RONALD WITTEK

BUNDESLIGA ROUND 30

Bochum – Borussia Dortmund 1:1 (1:1)

/Losila 5 – Adejemi 7/

Saturday

Cologne – Freiburg (15.30)

Eintracht Frankfurt – Augsburg

RB Leipzig – Hoffenheim

Stuttgart – Borussia Monchengladbach

Union Berlin – Bajer Leverkuzen

Schalke – Werder Bremen (18.30)

Sunday

Bayern – Hertha (15.30)

Wolfsburg – Mainz (17.30)

