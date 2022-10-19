Home World Bodhan and Victoria dead hugged in Kiev, hit by a kamikaze drone
KIEV – Among the five victims of kamikaze drones that hit Kiev in the last 48 hours there was also a 34-year-old couple, husband and wife, Bodahn and Victoria Zamchenko. She was six months pregnant, expecting her first child. The news was given by Anton Gerashchenko, Ukrainian presidential adviser: “Bohdan and Victoria, 34, were found dead.

