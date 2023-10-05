Bodies of Six Newborns Found at Dominican Republic Cemetery Entrance

Six newborn bodies were discovered on Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Cristo Salvador cemetery in Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic. The bodies were found by a cemetery worker who immediately contacted the local emergency service. According to the National Health Service (SNS), the remains had been previously handed over by the Ciudad Juan Bosch Hospital to a funeral home. The director of the hospital, Marilelda Reyes, explained that the bodies were delivered for a “dignified burial” at the La Popular Funerary. However, to their surprise, the bodies were found near the Cristo Salvador cemetery. The funeral home owner, Julián Encarnación Montero, denied any responsibility, stating that the bodies were handed over to an employee at the cemetery. Dr. Reyes mentioned that neonatal deaths are caused by various factors, and some parents, particularly those with limited financial resources, do not have the means to remove the bodies. Due to this, the healthcare center is responsible for covering the burial expenses. The Central Investigation Directorate (Dicrim) and the Public Ministry have launched an investigation into this incident.

