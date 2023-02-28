Yellow in Torre Annunziata, a municipality located in the metropolitan city of Naples. The body of a man apparently aged 35-40 was spotted at sea by some fishermen on the afternoon of Sunday 26 February in the Seven Cliffs area.





Corpse in the sea

According to the first reconstructions, reports the Ansa agency, once the body has been recovered, a tight rope around the neck tied to a large rock was noted.

They investigate the case the carabinieri to whom the Torre Annunziata prosecutor’s office has entrusted the investigations. At the moment, no leads are excluded.

Murder hypothesis

Following an initial examination performed by the coroner, the most accredited hypothesis is that it was a homicide. The voluntary gesture on the part of the victim is less probable.





Above all, the signs noticed on the head of the corpse arouse suspicion, underlines the newspaper La Repubblica, compatible with those that could have left a hammer.

Autopsy arranged

The man did not have the documents with him and, at the moment, his face does not yet have a name. In the meantime, the Torre Annunziata prosecutor’s office has ordered an autopsy on the man’s body in order to establish whether or not it was a homicide.

The man has a tattoo with two letters “M” on his left wrist: this could be a useful element to facilitate recognition.

