Home » Body of a woman on the rocks, investigations started
World

Body of a woman on the rocks, investigations started

by admin
Body of a woman on the rocks, investigations started

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

The body of a woman, lying on the rocks under the central station of Catania, was recovered by the firefighters. A team from the headquarters, the naval section of the fire brigade, the provincial Saf nucleus and the VF145 helicopter from the Catania flight department took part together with the divers nucleus. Little frequented by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Corpse of a woman on the rocks, investigations started appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  U.S. high inflation continues in 2023: low-income families can't afford to raise children, people think the situation will be worse_show_food_cost

You may also like

Devastating Storm Hits Hermosillo: Images of Destruction Circulate...

The military put Bazoum on the sidelines ~...

Coups in Africa, the bleeding continues ~ The...

Bogoljub Marković’s statement after the title at the...

Johnny Depp’s daughter is kissing a girl |...

Mutilated corpse in Genoa, two Egyptians arrested for...

Unlocking Africa’s Agricultural Potential: Strengthening Cooperation and Investment...

Cellnex exceeds 2 billion euros in revenues in...

In Thailand a fireworks warehouse explodes: 10 dead,...

The investigation into the crafty petrol: «Green at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy