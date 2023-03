Listen to the audio version of the article

The Bank of England continues its race to raise British rates as an anti-inflation function, bringing them – in line with expectations and in the wake of the Fed and the ECB – from 4% to 4.25%, with an increase of a quarter of a point . This is the eleventh consecutive increase in 18 months, decided by the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank of London. UK inflation rose to 10.4% year on year in February, above estimates of 9.9%.