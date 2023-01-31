Home World Boeing delivered the last 747, goodbye to the legendary “Jumbo Jet”
PARIS. Boeing today delivers the last example of its legendary 747, the giant of the skies with the unmistakable dome that democratized air transport and made US presidents fly. Thousands of former and current Boeing employees, customers and suppliers participate today in the delivery ceremony of the last aircraft, a 747-8 freighter, to the company Atlas Air in the plant in Everett, in the northwestern United States.

The last Boeing 747 leaves the Everett factory, after 53 years and more than 1570 specimens its era ends

The 747 was launched in 1969. With this 1574th and last example, Boeing closes a legendary story that began in 1969.

