January 31, 2023 marks the date of delivery of the last Boeing 747, the 1,574th example of the 747 family to leave the Boeing factories in Everett, Washington in over fifty years. The recipient is the American company Atlas Air which will take charge of the Boeing 747-8F cargo. In half a century since the first delivery in 1970 to Pan Am which used it on the New York-London route, this “Queen of the Skies” seemed imperishable, having collected orders from more than 100 airlines and becoming a milestone in the history of air transport for its capacity to transport up to 500 passengers on two floors, the only version of an aircraft Double Deck before Airbus produced its own version.

The last 747 passenger entered service more than five years ago, effectively marking the end of its long career. After the pandemic, Boeing announced the halt to its accelerated production as airlines changed their preferences towards smaller and cheaper aircraft.

Given the importance of the occasion, the delivery ceremony last The Queen of the Sky it will be a historic event in the history of aviation and can be followed by connecting to this link starting at 16:00 Eastern time, 22:00 in Italy.

Flying on a Jumbo Jet is still possible: according to data from analyst firm Cirum, 44 passenger aircraft remained in service as of December 2022, down from more than 130 at the end of 2019, just before the pandemic paralyzed demand for air travel especially on international routes where the 747 and other widebody aircraft were primarily used: most of the passenger Jumbo Jets were grounded during the first few months of the pandemic and never returned to service.

Lufthansa remains the largest operator to use the passenger version of the B747-8, with 19 aircraft still in the fleet and at the moment, despite the crisis and the reduction in costs, it does not seem willing to abandon the commitment to continue flying its passengers on the “Queen of Heaven”.

The Boeing 747 continues to fulfill its important role as the official aircraft of the President of the United States, theAir Force One. Two more Boeing 747s will be destined for the presidential fleet because in reality the Atlas Air one will not be the last. Ironically, these two aircraft had already been built for the Russian airline Transaero, which went bankrupt in 2015. Currently, the two future Air Force Ones are undergoing an extensive retrofit program to be ready for presidential service. .