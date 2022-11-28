A hybrid weapon, because it is built by putting together pieces of different devices: a small aircraft bomb inserted on top of a rocket. The difficulties of western industry in producing equipment for the defense of theUkraine they are generating very creative solutions. The US has reached its limit in supplies of Himarsthe precision rockets that changed the course of the war and paved the way for the Kiev offensives, and lo and behold Boeing presents an alternative proposal: merge a Small Diameter Bomb Gbu 39 to a propeller M26creating a tool that theoretically can perform even better.