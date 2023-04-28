Bogdan Bogdanović and Atlanta lost to Boston | Sport

We found out all the pairings of the semifinals of the Eastern Conference.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian basketball player Bogdan Bogdanović he finished his NBA season in the first round of the playoffs. His Atlanta managed to reach the playoffs through the playoffs, they were given almost no chance against Boston, but in the end they still made a solid impression as they won two games against one of the favorites for the championship ring. In the end, Boston won the series 4:2 since the previous night he made a “break” away from home and celebrated 128:120 (35:34, 33:33, 30:33, 30:20).

It is interesting that only in the last quarter did the Celtics manage to “break the resistance” of the persistent Hawks, who were supported by the home crowd, but in the end the individual quality of coach Joe Mazula prevailed.

The most effective actor of the game was Jaylin Brown with 32 points (13/25 from the field), followed by Jason Tatum with 30 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. The two practically shared the role of leader in Boston “on equal terms”, and Markus Smart also added 22 points and a good defensive contribution, as we are used to from him. Brogdon was also in double figures with 17 points, that is, Al Horford had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Bogdanović ended the match with 12 points (5/8 from the field, one three-pointer), while Jang was the leader of Atlanta only statistically. He had 30 points and ten rebounds, but hit every third shot (9/28). Hunter had 20, Collins 16, Murray 14 and 11 assists…

As a reminder, Boston will now play against Philadelphia in the semifinals, and New York against Miami.