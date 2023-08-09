Bogdan Bogdanović commented on the victory of Serbia against Greece | Sports

Bogdan Bogdanović shared his impressions after Serbia’s victory over Greece.

Source: MN Press/Lato Klodian/Eurokinissi

Basketball players of Serbia they have overcome Greece 71:64 led by captain Bogdan Bogdanović, who with 15 points was the most effective in the ranks of the winning team. The great defender pointed out after the match that the Serbian team was trying to find its game, not just to win.

“We played a friendly match, we know Greece well. Everyone was trying to find their game and get used to each other. Chemistry is a very important thing now”Bogdanović told foreign media.

Of course, the journalists were interested in how difficult it would be for the team to get used to the absence of Vasilij Micić and Nikola Jokić, and the Serbian defender said that this is not something that worries this team.

“We don’t think about it, the time is gone when we did. We have good players, like Milutinov. We are not afraid of being relegated early because of their absences. We have to compete and think positively. There are guys here who wouldn’t play much if Jokic and Micic were there. When someone is missing, the door is opened for others to prove themselves“, the new captain of Serbia was clear.



Naturalized players were also a topic. Greece has Tomas Vokap, and almost every team in the world adds an American to their team to strengthen themselves. The Serbian basketball player believes that some new rules should be introduced here as well…

“It’s good for basketball, but it needs to be better regulated. In my opinion, a player must play in the league of the country he would later play for, to feel the culture, life and everything, like Vokap who now plays for Greece. There must be rules, not only that players are naturalized just like that,” he pointed out and finally analyzed the Greeks briefly: “A tough and tough opponent. Now fast. They got a lot of national team members through FIBA ​​qualifications. They know how to play good basketball. I know we can meet them in the quarter-finals. It’s always good to play in Athens. Greece is always a good host,” he concluded.

02:30 Bogdan Bogdanović Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

