World

The Serbian NBA basketball player announced after signing the contract with Atlanta

Izvor: Instagram/bogdanbogdanovic

Serbian NBA ace Bogdan Bogdanović announced the signing of a new, four-year contract with Atlanta. In the company of his father Dragan, he agreed to the Hawks’ offer to be their player until 2027 and to earn money for it 68 million dollars.

“Smiles with dad. I’m happy and excited for the future with Atlanta. Thanks for another opportunity, we have more work to do, let’s do it! I’m here to stay!”, wrote Bogdan, posing with a thumbs up.

Bogdan was immediately congratulated by his former teammates, so Fenerbahce captain Melih Mahmutoglu wrote him “Come to Fener, brother”, Pero Antić wrote him “Congratulations brother”, Saša Pavlović left a “burning” emoticon. He also received a congratulatory message from Indiana Pacers shooter and former Sacramento Kings teammate Buddy Hield: “Congratulations God.” Vili Hernangomez also “applauded” him, and congratulations also came from other basketball players…

Bogdan’s stay in Atlanta is big news and it resonated loudly when it was announced by the well-known journalist of the “ESPN” portal, Adrijan Vojnarovski, on Thursday evening.

