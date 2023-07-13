bogdan diklić on the title of partisan | Sport

The famous actor Bogdan Diklić talked about how important Partizan’s title is to him and what he thinks about Red Star.

Actor Bodan Diklić, a big fan of Partizan and also a great friend of Željko Obradović, said that he was happy and joyful about winning the ABA league.

“I really like this title. Now I will tell you an anecdote. I think it was 1987, when Grba made 9 three-pointers in Pionir. And then they visited I think Dobrosav Gajić with that transitional cup. And later they came to my house with that cup and it stayed with me for seven days, until I called for someone from Partizan to come and take it. I was afraid that my apartment would be raided to make it disappear. By the way, I’m a shy person and it’s been 5-6 years since I’ve agreed to “hear” (interview ed.),” said Diklić to BC Partizan TV.

He pointed out that this title is all the more precious because the boys who play and the entire collective are a fantastic team.

“And this title is all the more significant. Zvezda is a big club. In my opinion, supporting Partizan does not mean hating Zvezda. And vice versa. This was a holiday. Kudos to the Red Star basketball club and sports club. Those are two big clubs, we don’t have better and stronger clubs in Serbia. And we should respect both sports clubs. I love Partizan and I respect Crvena zvezda very much. I know what cheering is. Maybe I’m a bit anachronistic, but I can call cheering extremely correct. Maybe time has overtaken me and I would never use certain words in cheerleading. But kudos to the fans,” said Diklić.

Let’s remind you, Željko Obradović’s team won the deciding game, for the title, and led by Kevin Pantera lifted the trophy and “confirmed” their place in the Euroleague next season.



Phenomenal Kevin Panter scored as many as 32 points in the “masterpiece”, including three three-pointers, and was the most responsible for the 20-point advantage of the black and whites in the first half of the match, and then also for the fact that he repelled the big rush of the red and whites.

After Zvezda came back almost to the possession of the deficit (“minus 4” and a missed throw by Nedović), Panter took full responsibility and in the end “certified” the title that the black and whites had been waiting for years. Under the leadership of Željko Obradović, they overthrew their “eternal” rival in the master’s match for the title and became champions for the first time since 2014. That earned them a guaranteed place in the Euroleague. On the other hand, Zvezda fell from the throne after a series of years of dominance, during which they won six of the previous seven titles.